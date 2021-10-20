Youths to present climate change solutions at Net Zero Challenge final at Falkirk campus

Teams comprising 16 to 24-year-olds from across Scotland have been developing creative ideas since July as part of the Fuel Change-led initiative.

The challenge, supported by Ineos and the Scottish Government, will culminate tomorrow (Thursday) at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus.

The project is run by Fuel Change, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to empower young people to create a carbon neutral future for the next generation.

Forth Valley College's Falkirk campus is set to host the final of a Net Zero Challenge. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The real-life challenges were devised by Ineos in consultation with the Energy Industries Division of the Scottish Government, covering sustainable manufacturing, heat energy, plastics and carbon capture and utilisation.

In total, 120 participants took part and a number of representatives will gather at the final event to showcase their ideas.

Young employees from Balfour Beatty, Bilfinger, BP, Booth Welsh, Falkirk Council, Forth Ports, Fujifilm, Ineos, Petroineos Refinery, Stantec UK and the University of Stirling have participated.

