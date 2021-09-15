World Clean-up Day event to be held on Forth and Clyde Canal

Sports equipment company Decathlon is hosting the clean-up in conjunction with Planet Patrol on Saturday, September 18.

The event will combine the removal of plastic waste and litter with water-based clean-ups featuring stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing and kayaking – emphasising the various outdoor pursuits which Decathlon caters for, while also demonstrating how hobbies and eco-friendly activities can contribute to a worthy cause.

Planet Patrol is an award-winning environmental non-profit organisation which works to protect, preserve and restore nature.

A World Clean-up Day event will take place on the Forth and Clyde Canal on Saturday, September 18. Picture: Michael Gillen.

During Sustainable September, Decathlon UK has pledged to remove 10,000 pieces of plastic waste and litter across the UK, calling on local communities to get involved by removing litter and tracking it on the Planet Patrol app, to help clean up the planet and reverse the damage of litter pollution.

It’s estimated two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every day, with the problem becoming more visible in natural playgrounds during the recent coronavirus lockdowns.

The Planet Patrol app, which crowdsources data from the general public who record types, amounts and brands of litter they collect in real-time, is free to download on IOS and Android.

The campaign supports the relaunch of Decathlon’s Eco-design and Second Life initiatives which give customers the information they need to make positive informed choices when shopping.

Emma Woolley, Decathlon’s sustainability leader, said: “It’s wonderful to launch a new partnership with Planet Patrol on such an important project, protecting our playgrounds and reversing the damage that litter pollution has caused to our communities.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.