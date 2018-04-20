Work begins at Falkirk’s Arnotdale House

The transformation of a landmark Falkirk building is underway with the aim of turning it into a centre for community use.

Historic Arnotdale House in Dollar Park had been lying empty for several years.

But thanks to a £1.12 million windfall from the Scottish Government it is being turned into accommodation for the Cyrenians charity, allowing the creation of a social enterprise with new café, toilets and sports changing facilities.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The contract has been awarded to Colorado Construction and Engineering Ltd and site works were commenced at the end of March with some necessary tree cutting within the park.

“The work is progressing well and on programme with a target completion by end of September.”

The funding came from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund which supports projects in disadvantaged areas that involve local communities.

Falkirk Council is putting £450,000 towards the project.

It was last used as a base for Age Concern locally, but the B-listed building needed over £675,000 of upgrading. The local authority carried out the repairs, but were unable to find a tenant willing to take on the project.

The project is the latest of several partnership initiatives between the council, Cyrenians and the Friends of Dollar Park which are breathing new life into the public space.

The Walled Garden has already been restored and the tennis courts re-opened.