Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visit Scotland believes Forth Valley’s gardens, walks and woodland trails can help the visitor economy to blossom as autumn approaches.

Connecting with nature or to be outdoors is the joint most popular reason for people taking a holiday, representing more than of a third of those responding to the latest Scotland Visitor Survey, commissioned by the national tourism organisation.

The insights also reveal most people – 81 per cent – visiting Forth Valley said scenery and landscape were the main reason for choosing Scotland, with 30 per cent referencing the outdoor activities on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than half of visitors – 59 per cent – said a trip to Scotland enhanced their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

The Dunmore Pineapple has the power to help the local economy(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The Pineapple, in Airth, once grew a variety of unusual fruits and vegetables in the extensive glasshouses and pineapple pits in the Pineapple’s walled garden, now a haven for wildlife.

Falkirk’s Callendar Park, which covers over 170 acres and is listed in The Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland, includes an arboretum, ornamental gardens and a family mausoleum.

VisitScotland’s regional director Lynsey Eckford said: “We know many visitors are looking for those experiences to allow them to get closer to nature. Gardens and woodland trails can be enjoyed all year round as the colours change with the seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re using our marketing activity and working with the local tourism industry partners to influence potential visitors at those early planning stages. Attracting visitors to Forth Valley’s gardens benefits the many hospitality businesses and shops near the attractions, supports local supply chains and conservation programmes, provides employment and grows the wider economy.”

Stuart Maxwell, the National Trust for Scotland’s regional director for Edinburgh and East, added: “As well as the wonderful strangeness of the Pineapple, near Falkirk, there’s a rich diversity of gardens in the Forth Valley for people of all ages to enjoy and make memories. We look forward to welcoming them.”

Dougal Philip, Discover Scottish Gardens Board of Directors said: “Visiting gardens seems to be a national pastime, whether as a day out with family or friends in the most wonderful setting of a garden or as an exploration of different plants and gardens by very keen gardeners.”