‘Witches hat’ bridge planned to link Falkirk Stadium and Helix

Ambitious plans to build a pedestrian bridge linking Falkirk Stadium with the Helix Park are back on the agenda.

Councillors have agreed to look again at the project which would give a save crossing for pedestrians and cyclists at the Westfield roundabout.

A previous proposal for a futuristic walkway crashed when the funding was no longer available.

In February 2017 the council had to admit the planned ‘skyway’, which would have been the first of its kind in the UK, was no longer viable after Sustrans announced it would not provide any funding for the £6 million project.

This week, members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed to move ahead with drawing up plans for the proposed walkway which will also link up with Forth Valley College and the town centre.

It is part of the Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) initiative set up five years ago to develop infrastructure in the area.

Rhona Geisler, director of development services, said: “We have been working on a project to widen the A9 and A904 but it is more difficult for pedestrians to cross the road.

“There are 36,000 people alone walking from Falkirk Stadium to Helix Park each month.”

Councillors heard the new bridge could be in place by as early as 2023.

Councillor David Alexander, said: “There are issues at the roundabout and the pedestrian crossings are completely inadequate.

“We need a design which is practical so the project can continue.”

But not every councillor was impressed with the design.

Councillor Joan Coombes said: “It is a very ambitious project but I think the artist’s impression of the bridge looks like a witches hat.”