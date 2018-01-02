Winter wonders at Jupiter

If you think nature takes a break over the winter then you need to visit Jupiter Urban Wildlife Park in the coming weeks.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust facility, located near Wood Street in Grangemouth, is teeming with life even when the temperature drops below zero.

Jupiter Rangers will be holding a Winter Tree Trail on Saturday, January 13. People are free to drop in any time between 2pm and 3pm and see if they can identify the many and varied trees in the park without the benefit of looking at leaves which fell off as autumn began to take hold.

This will be followed by a Feed Our Feathered Friends event on Saturday, February 3, from 2pm to 4pm to allow visitors to create a new home and rustle up some tasty treats for the birds who flock to the park in all weathers.

The nocturnal habits of Jupiter’s animals will come under the spotlight on Saturday, March 10, between 2pm and 4pm as Jupiter Rangers help visitors track the critters down by following paw prints and poo.

Call 01324 486475 to book a place.