Winds on the way: Police warn of travel disruption and hazardous conditions as amber alert issued for Falkirk
High winds and heavy rain are forecast throughout much of the country, including Falkirk, Stirling and West Lothian, as Storm Floris hits the area.
Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The amber warning is in force between 10am until 10pm on Monday, August 4. There is a high risk of disruption and travel conditions may be hazardous.
"Extra caution should be taken by all road users. Plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel. If you are travelling on the roads, prepare yourself and your vehicle for the conditions.
Dan Suri, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Much of Scotland is likely to see gusts of 50 to 70mph with more than 80mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges.
"Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts late morning, with the strongest winds transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon."
