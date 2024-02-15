Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding awarded at the Climate Change Gathering will help facilitate work and equipment across many diverse projects, including paying for a shared garden and waterbutts collaboration, environmental training and planting trees.

Taking place at the Howden Centre in Livingston last Monday, the Gathering brought together organisations who had bid for a share of the Eco Fund.

Money was awarded by the Scottish Government to set up the network and take forward work by community organisations to address the climate emergency.

Ruth Plevin, WLCAN chairwoman, leads a session on water conservation.

Successful bidders included Kidzeco CIC, which was awarded £4400 to help provide pre-loved goods, including clothing for families.

Linlithgow Community Development Trust was also granted £1279 to introduce energy efficient measures and purchase a FLIR thermal imaging device.

One of the speakers was Carole Racionzer from the Linlithgow trust, who outlined initiatives the group has been involved in over the last 15 years, including upcycling, energy efficiency, repair workshops, tool shares and food growing schemes.

Funding applications were oversubscribed, with 27 bids totalling £100,000 competing for the £26,000 available – with £25,679 being awarded.

Carole Racionzer from Linlithgow Community Development Trust outlined the Trust's work at the Gathering.

Nearly 60 participants from 32 organisations gathered to meet the newly appointed staff of WLCAN and its directors. The Gathering launched West Lothian’s Hub to tackle climate change. The network joins others that have been established in other parts of Scotland, also funded by Net Zero Scotland.

Ruth Plevin, WLCAN chairwoman, said: “This event demonstrated the huge potential we have in West Lothian to tackle the threat of the Climate emergency. We have the passion and potential to do everything we can to mitigate against the disaster that is climate change.”

WLCAN aims to host several similar events throughout the year and to grow its membership, which currently stands at 47 organisations.