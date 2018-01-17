Weather conditions still affecting Falkirk area

Snow continues to affect the district with schools closed and some roads still not cleared.

Falkirk Council has announced that the following primary schools are closed today due to adverse weather conditions: Avonbridge, California, Limerigg, Shieldhill and Slamannan, along with Heathrigg Nursery.

An hour ago, the local authority’s roads department tweeted: “Still snowing with three foot deep drifts on some areas. The gritters were out all night and are still out clearing the main roads.”

Drivers are being advised only to travel if necessary and to use caution on untreated roads.