Watch: Flash flood warnings for Falkirk

The Met Office forecast for heavy rain lasted most of the night and into today and one of the areas worst affected was Westburn Avenue in Falkirk. Photograher Michael Gillen captured images of flash flooding in the street just after 7pm last night.

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads today with floodwater still present.

Heavy rain leads to flash floods on Westburn Avenue, Falkirk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.