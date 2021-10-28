Watch: Flash flood warnings for Falkirk

There were warnings of flash flooding after the Falkirk area was hit by a deluge of rain during an almost constant downpour last night and early this morning.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 8:31 am
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 8:47 am

The Met Office forecast for heavy rain lasted most of the night and into today and one of the areas worst affected was Westburn Avenue in Falkirk. Photograher Michael Gillen captured images of flash flooding in the street just after 7pm last night.

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads today with floodwater still present.

Heavy rain leads to flash floods on Westburn Avenue, Falkirk

