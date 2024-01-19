Waste not want not: Falkirk Council converting 2000 tons of refuse into energy at Grangemouth facility

Falkirk Council is now converting an average of 2000 tonnes of waste a month into electricity at the Earls Gate Energy Centre in Grangemouth.

The process is carried out, in conjunction with the contractor Cireco, at the Energy-from-Waste (EfW) facility, jointly owned by Brockwell Energy, Covanta and Green Investment Group and enables energy to be extracted from materials at very high temperatures.

This allows any metals present to be recovered and recycled, with the energy generated available 365 days a year.

Councillor Bryan Deakin said: “The process is a safe and far more sustainable alternative to burying waste in landfill sites. The facility is state of the art and meets the highest possible environmental standards.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn and Councillor Bryan Deakin, local authority spokesperson for climate change (Picture: Submitted)

“The energy generated is used by local industry, helps sustain local jobs and aligns with the council’s net zero ambitions.”