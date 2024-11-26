Warning sirens to sound in Grangemouth before Santa hits town for Christmas
The work will be carried out on Tuesday, December 3 while the test will sound at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 4.
Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC) will sound warning tones and verbal messages during both the maintenance and testing periods. Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action.
In the unlikely event of an emergency taking place during the maintenance period, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.
MICC chairperson, Derek Brown said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.
"Within the MICC, we consider the safety of the public to be paramount.”
