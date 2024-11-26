Warning sirens to sound in Grangemouth before Santa hits town for Christmas

By James Trimble
Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:09 BST

Maintenance work to Grangemouth’s community warning siren will be conducted next month in advance of the biannual testing of the system.

The work will be carried out on Tuesday, December 3 while the test will sound at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 4.

Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC) will sound warning tones and verbal messages during both the maintenance and testing periods. Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action.

In the unlikely event of an emergency taking place during the maintenance period, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

The warning sirens will be tested next month in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The warning sirens will be tested next month in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
MICC chairperson, Derek Brown said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.

"Within the MICC, we consider the safety of the public to be paramount.”

