Warning issued to Grangemouth residents as Ineos lets off some steam
An Ineos spokesperson said: “We are continuing the sequential re-energising and recommissioning of our manufacturing plant following the major maintenance programme (TAR) at the Grangemouth site.
“As part of the recommissioning process, we will be venting steam and there is the potential for flaring over the next few days. Flaring is an industry recognised safe means of removing the contents of petrochemical plants that cannot be re-used or recycled during the start-up process.
"We will minimise this wherever possible, including making use of our Ground Flare. We are committed to informing you when there may be instances of steam venting or flaring.”
According to Ineos the Gangesmouth site’s flare network serves two purposes – providing a safe disposal route for hydrocarbon gases during plant upsets and removes the potential for over pressure in the plant and to provide a safe discharge route for off-specification product.