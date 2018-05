A community litter pick, organised by Keep Bankside Beautiful, will take place on Saturday, May 26.

Volunteers are being sought to help clean the canal path from Canavan Park, Kersehill to Grahams Road.

Meet at the grassy area in front of the flats on McDonald Crescent at 10am.

To express an interest visit the Keep Bankside Beautiful Facebook page or email kb.beautiful@yahoo.com. The clean up will run until noon.