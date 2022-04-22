Volunteers of all ages muck in together to clean litter in Denny area

Hundreds of local residents united to carry out a community-wide spring clean in the Denny area – organised by Inspire Denny and Dunipace and inspired by Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Sprng Clearn Scotland campaign.

Volunteers of all ages turn out to clean up over 200 bags worth of litter, as well as several larger fly-tipped items during the month-long campaign.

An Inspire Denny and Dunipace spokesperson said: “We co-ordinated four group litter picks over consecutive weekends, where individuals, families, friends and representatives of other community groups teamed up to focus on clearing litter from paths along the River Carron, The Pines shopping area, Duke Street underpass to Rocket Park, and Gala Park.

Youngsters get active with some litter picking at Denny Primary School

“We also encouraged local schools, businesses and community groups to organise their own litter picks too and participants included children from Myot View Early Learning and Childcare Centre, and pupils from Denny Primary, Nethermains Primary, Dunipace Primary, Head of Muir Primary, St Patrick’s Primary, and Denny High Schools.

“Children as young as 18-months-old helped clear up litter from nearby woodlands with Myot View Early Learning and Childcare Centre. Between them, the 18 wee ones filled three bags full hundreds of pieces of litter.”

Denny Primary School and its nursery held a week-long clean-up of the school grounds, involving the whole school and nursery – 20 adults and 400 children. They also took three groups out to clean up areas out-with the school grounds and around the town centre.

Sarah Russell, of Nethermains Primary School, said: “Due to COVID-19 our eco-schools plans over the last two years have either been put on hold, changed or adapted depending on the current guidance.

Litter pick volunteers help keep Denny and Dunipace clean

"The children have missed participating in our annual community litter pick and are excited to once again be helping to keep our area clean. Some of our older children also supported the Inspire Denny and Dunipace group by planting fruit trees to help improve our local environment.”

Representatives from several local businesses and community groups also responded to the call to action – including Apex Vets, Hair Heaven, Julie’s Dancetek, Community Green Initiative, 51st Dennyloanhead Scouts, and 9th Dunipace Scout Group.

A number of individuals even carried out solo litter picks on their own, cleaning up areas such as around the Scotmid at Haggs, the Avant Chasefield Estate, Herbertshire Playing Fields, Little Denny Reservoir, and Chasefield Woods.

Litter pick volunteers get busy at Gala Park

Formed following the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Inspire Denny and Dunipace has been working with other organisations, Falkirk Council and the wider community to help make improvements in the area, such as bulb and tree planting as well as litter-picking.

Group co-ordinator Valerie Carson: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the spring clean in any way over the past few weeks. When we first issued an invitation to the community we’d no idea so many people would offer to help.