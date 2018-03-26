Video: See an animated history of the Inner Forth

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has been working with animators to bring the history of the Inner Forth to life.

Funded by the Inner Forth Landscape Initiative (IFLI), the short film The Inner Forth: Formed by Nature, Shaped by People was created by Edinburgh-based Interference Pattern and LEACH Studio and shows how the area has changed over thousands of years – transforming from a land of nomadic, hunter-gatherer tribes, to the industrial heartland of Scotland that we know today.

The Inner Forth Initiative and RSPB have funded a new animated film which shows the history of the Inner Forth

Ami Kirkbright, Inner Forth Futurescape Project assistant, said: “Working on this animation has been a great pleasure. It’s an area with such an incredible history and so many fascinating stories that we could easily have made a feature length film.

“When you’re working with schoolchildren, having something visual like this animation is a fun and engaging way to capture their imaginations. Hopefully it will help inspire them to get outside and explore where they live, and perhaps find out more about some of the many projects that are working to protect this special area for future generations.”

The film is going to be used as a teaching resource for local schools.

Log onto www.innerforthlandscape.co.uk for more.