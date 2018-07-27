Video: Race against time for family of swans trapped in Camelon lock as temperatures start to soar

Teams from the SSPCA and Scottish Canals are dealing with a family of swans who became trapped in Lock 11 in Camelon overnight.

The water level in the lock, which is near the Rosebank restaurant, is too low to allow the two adult swans and their five cygnets to escape. There are fears for the swans - especially the younger ones - if they are not freed before the day - potentially the warmest of the year - gets any hotter.

The SSPCA said this morning they were aware of the situation and Scottish Canals have also been alerted.