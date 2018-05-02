Video: Bridging the gap over the River Carron

Communities will be linked thanks to a new bridge across the River Carron – but its installation didn’t quite go to plan.

The £840,000 Abbotshaugh Footbridge will link Bainsford, Langlees, Carron and Carronshore and was eventually positioned last Friday.

At 48 metres it is the same length as seven double decker buses and is held together by 1500 bolts.

Plans to install the bright green bridge – which weighs in at 27 tonnes – hit a snag on Thursday as it was being lifted into place in two part by a 500 tonne crane.

However, 24 hours later it was finally set down securely and is now open for use.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesman for the environment, said: “The Abbotshaugh Bridge represents a significant investment for the local area, and is the first brand new bridge in the Falkirk Council area for over 100 years.

“It will connect residents and visitors to recreation, amenities, employment, the Helix and the Kelpies – one of the biggest tourist attractions in Scotland.

“The bridge and the surrounding paths are “shared use”, which means they are easily accessible for cyclists, walkers, users with mobility issues and horse-riders.

“The bridge has been made to last for 100 years, and we hope it will be an enjoyable resource for current and future generations who live along the River Carron.”

An official opening event to commemorate the bridge will be held in the summer.

Construction of the new bridge was funded by Falkirk Council, SUSTRANS, the European funding organisation Kelvin Valley and Falkirk LEADER programme.