Victoria Primary school do their bit for the environment

Primary school pupils took to the grounds to participate in a litter pick as part of their school’s eco project.

The group of children, from different classes throughout Victoria Primary School, came together with staff from the retail park McDonald’s to take part in the litter pick on 4 June.

Damien Waters, Victoria Primary’s eco representative, said: “We have been working with McDonald’s for past two years as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful campaign, and we did litter picks across the school grounds as part of that.

“We are hoping next year to do some more litter picks, this time maybe down at the canal as part of the school community project.

“McDonald’s are also donating a recycling bin to us, and at the moment the school is focusing on recycling plastics.”

Damien added that the school are working towards a Green Flag, an internationally recognised award for excellence in environmental action and learning.

The school are also participating in other environmental projects, ranging from growing their own vegetables, to looking at biodiversity by planting seeds and helping bees in the environment.