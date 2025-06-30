Update: New development on hazardous waste storage proposal in Falkirk area four years after plans were lodged

Plans to create a facility for storing hazardous waste in the Falkirk were first lodged with the local authority four years ago.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avondale Environmental Ltd put a proposal before Falkirk Council on June 18, 2021, to construct a “hazardous waste cell” at Avondale Quarry, Polmont.

Now, over four years on, the firm withdrew the application on Thursday, June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to planning documents regarding the application, Avondale Environment Ltd was looking to develop a new hazardous waste cell within the landfill site, to the west of the existing non-hazardous waste landfill area, and to the north east of the existing hazardous waste cell.

There had been plans to bring a hazardous waste cell to Avondale landfill site (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The applicant stated the capacity of the existing hazardous waste cell on site – the only facility in Scotland of its kind – is diminishing and there was now a need to create more capacity.

The documents stated: “The proposed development lies within Avondale Landfill site, which is immediately to the north east of Junction 4 of the M9 motorway. Avondale Road bounds the landfill site to the west, with Grangemouth Golf Course beyond.

"The application area lies in the western part of the landfill site, spans some 9.1 hectares and comprises of the proposed waste cell, internal access road and surrounding land for habitat creation, biodiversity enhancement and screen planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal is to construct a new waste cell at the site. This proposed cell is essential to securing the long-term provision for the disposal of hazardous waste in the region, as there is limited capacity remaining within the existing waste cell.

"The existing hazardous waste cell operated at Avondale Landfill Site is the only facility in Scotland permitted for the safe and environmentally secure disposal of hazardous waste.

“The applicant has identified a need for additional hazardous waste capacity at the site as existing capacity diminishes. The new cell is considered to be of national

importance.”

It was stated the proposed new cell would have been fully engineered, including a thick mineral liner overlain with an HDPE membrane, will include leachate and surface water collection systems and will be progressively capped with restoration soils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operational life of the proposed cell was expected to be 10 years, after which it would have been restored to meadow grassland.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.