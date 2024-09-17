Union accuses Scottish and UK governments of making 'false promises' over Grangemouth refinery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unite the union has criticised both the UK and Scottish governments for their handling of the Grangemouth refinery closure and for “downplaying” the scale of the crisis.

PetroIneos confirmed last week it intends to close the refinery at Grangemouth at some point between April and June next year to allow it to transition into an import and export only facility.

The announcement places jobs of 500 workers directly employed at Grangemouth and thousands more in the supply chain in jeopardy.

Unite, which represents the 500 oil refinery workers and thousands more in the wider supply chain, has taken direct aim at Scottish and UK government ministers over ‘downplaying and deflecting’ the scale of the industrial and personal cost.

Unite has been critical of the UK and Scottish governments handling of the Grangemouth refinery situation (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The union stated despite pre and post general election promises, governments have so far failed to protect the workers by securing an extension in the lifespan of the oil refinery, while not accelerating low carbon and renewables alternative projects to prevent any gap in employment.

Unite added the Scottish government and the UK government have known for more than nine months the refinery could close and they have “collectively failed” to prevent the closure.

It is estimated that the economic contribution of the Grangemouth oil refinery stands at £403.6 million and with it 2822 direct, indirect and induced jobs are reliant on its operations.

It was stated Project Willow, which has joint government funding to explore low carbon alternatives, could be years away from being developed at the complex and that action was needed to support the workers of today.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Over the last few days, our members have witnessed government ministers condescendingly speaking about ready-made jobs being available.

“It is fantasy talk from people who have no clue about the realities on the ground. We need urgent action to support the workers of today not just warm words from ministers about the projects of the future.”

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson added: “Unite members are furious over the false promises made by both the Scottish and UK governments and they feel utterly betrayed.

“Ministers are deliberately downplaying and deflecting from the industrial wreckage which they have allowed to happen. They have collectively failed the workforce.”