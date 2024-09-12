Two million pound makeover: Former Falkirk area rubbish dump becomes wildlife paradise

Falkirk Council Cecil Meiklejohn joins waste strategy co-ordinator, John Kirkhope at he new look Kinneil site (Picture: Submitted)

A former active landfill site has entered the final phase of its transformation into a local natural feature aimed at improving the area's biodiversity and habitats.

Starting this month the final phase of the works will see the completion of a £2.6 million project and is expected to finish in January 2025.

Kinneil Kerse, located on the banks of the Firth of Forth and covering approximately 375 acres – around 210 football pitches – was an active landfill from the 1920s until 2000.

Waste materials from various sources were disposed of there until stricter environmental controls were introduced over the last 20 years and the decision taken to remediate the site back into a far more attractive natural habitat.

Falkirk Council had an obligation to remove risks to the environment and take measures to eliminate or reduce these risks. Any uncapped landfill will have a significant risk of gas and waste pollution, along with risks of contamination of nearby waterways.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: "The Kinneil Kerse remediation project shows a great approach to environmental restoration by all parties involved.

“Everyone recognised the natural value of the areas around the site and how important they are for migratory species of birds and other wildlife so keeping any disruption to a minimum was clear from the outset.

“When complete, we will see a much-improved site with better biodiversity and new natural environments for wildlife to thrive in."

The site has remained undisturbed for the past two decades during which the area has also developed significant ecological habitats adjacent to a Special Protection Area (SPA) and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) used by many species of migrating birds and other wildlife.

Remediation Strategy

To minimise potential disturbance to these established habitats, discussions took place between Falkirk Council, environmental consultants WSP, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), and the British Trust for Ornithology.

Five main zones were identified for “capping” work to take place, where soil and compost is laid over before seeding and planting takes place.

Since work started, a significant range of birds from across Europe have been spotted at the site, as well as deer, foxes, rabbits, badgers and frogs.