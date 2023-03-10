Tree felling programme planned in Linlithgow to tackle Ash Dieback Disease

The disease could cost the council £1 million a year until 2027 and up to £12 million to tackle the spread in the next 17 years.

In a report to the recent Linlithgow Local Area Committee Andy Johnston, countryside manager, said: “A number of roadside sections have been identified within the Linlithgow area as having a significant number of ash trees affected by Ash Dieback Disease within the verge owned by the council.

“A plan is in place for these to be felled within the next few months. This will require traffic management in order to undertake the work in a safe manner and will cause some disruption.”

A tree felling programme to control the spread of Ash Dieback disease is set to cause disruption to roads around West Lothian.

Notifications of disruption will appear on the council’s own website.

And, speaking to the Bathgate Local Area Committee on Monday, Pat McArdle from the Neighbourhood Environment Teams (NETs) service confirmed that the roads most likely to be affected by temporary traffic restrictions to ensure safety during felling operations would be the A7066, A89 and A800.

West Lothian Council will only be dealing with trees on public land, such as parks, schools, or within roadside verges that it owns and/or manages. The council also has a duty of care to protect the public from dangerous trees on private land that have the potential to impact public areas such as highways.

The council has surveyed trees along its road network and may contact householders and landowners where trees with Ash Dieback Disease are within falling distance of roads, well-used paths and other areas well-used by the public.

The council committed a budget for the previous financial year to undertake surveys and some initial remedial work, which in turn will help staff plan for more widespread work over the coming years.

Residents may already be aware of work being undertaken by contractors to remove or make trees safe along the road network.

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “Work has recently commenced in open space areas as part of an ongoing project to manage the impact of Ash Dieback Disease.

“You can find the most up to date list of locations where work will be taking place and a lot more information about Ash Dieback Disease by visiting the council’s website.

“Where possible, the aim will be to deal with all the seriously diseased trees in a whole section of road at one time rather than having multiple road closures.

“If any works are likely to have a temporary impact on the local road network details will be shared with members of the public in advance.

“Where trees are removed on safety grounds by the council, new trees of another suitable species will be replanted.”

In Witchcraig and Wairdlaw Woods, a programme to remove dead trees which succumbed to Ash Dieback is underway, with some of the material suitable for firewood being extracted.