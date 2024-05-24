Tidy piece of art: Project uses litter collected in Camelon to create new mural
The Safer Communities Youth Action Project, in collaboration with community artist Sarah Diver, has been picking up litter around Lock 14 on the Forth and Clyde Canal and other locations in Camelon and Tamfourhill.
Using the litter collected the youngsters and Sarah came up with an innovative way to recycle plastic – using it as the main material in a community-based arts project.
Now their recycled plastic bottle top mural will not only brighten up the external wall of the Tamfourhill Community Hub, but provide a reminder of the their hands-on approach to exploring climate change and environmental damage through direct action.
A project spokesperson said: “This has been a great learning experience for the groups from Carmuirs Primary School, Falkirk High School and the community based Youth Action Group.
"Young people made posters located at school and at Tamfourhill Community Hub to collect bottle lids for the artwork. School groups attended walks and litter picks and identified things in their local area which were important for them to protect, including animals, birds, insects, trees, plant life and, most importantly, each other.”
The finished bottle top mural will be officially opened on Thursday, June 6 when the pupils from Falkirk High School will receive their Saltire Challenge awards to recognise their community volunteering through the project, which has been part funded by Forth Environment Links Climate Change intitiative and the
Falkirk Community School Fund.
