Tidy piece of art: Project uses litter collected in Camelon to create new mural

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A youth action project has teamed up with an artist to create a new work of art from litter which had been thoughtlessly discarded in and around the Camelon area.

The Safer Communities Youth Action Project, in collaboration with community artist Sarah Diver, has been picking up litter around Lock 14 on the Forth and Clyde Canal and other locations in Camelon and Tamfourhill.

Using the litter collected the youngsters and Sarah came up with an innovative way to recycle plastic – using it as the main material in a community-based arts project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now their recycled plastic bottle top mural will not only brighten up the external wall of the Tamfourhill Community Hub, but provide a reminder of the their hands-on approach to exploring climate change and environmental damage through direct action.

Youngsters collect materials for their art work - and tidy up the area at the same time(Picture: Submitted)

A project spokesperson said: “This has been a great learning experience for the groups from Carmuirs Primary School, Falkirk High School and the community based Youth Action Group.

"Young people made posters located at school and at Tamfourhill Community Hub to collect bottle lids for the artwork. School groups attended walks and litter picks and identified things in their local area which were important for them to protect, including animals, birds, insects, trees, plant life and, most importantly, each other.”

The finished bottle top mural will be officially opened on Thursday, June 6 when the pupils from Falkirk High School will receive their Saltire Challenge awards to recognise their community volunteering through the project, which has been part funded by Forth Environment Links Climate Change intitiative and the