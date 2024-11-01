A third meeting is being held in the Burgh Halls next week to update concerned residents about farm run off and pollution in Linlithgow Loch.

The event, organised once again by Lothians MSP Lorna Slater, will be held on Monday in the Burgh Halls Provost Lawrie Hall.

Anyone concerned about the loch is invited to attend between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, when they will be updated on work by the Strategic Management Group (SMG).

Lorna said: “We have made amazing progress in bringing back the SMG and having eyes over actions that are ongoing. There are a lot of issues and areas of the loch to consider and the only way of tackling this is by coming together.

MSP Lorna Slater (inset with David Borthwick and Martin Gray from HES) has organised the meeting on Monday to discuss ways of mitigating run-off and pollution at Linlithgow Loch.

“At the most recent SMG meeting, representatives from Historic Environment Scotland, NatureScot, SEPA, West Lothian Council and other interest groups came together to discuss an ecology and hydrology report, the loch’s nutrient load and source apportionment study, and propose a way forward.

“This would not have happened if these public meetings weren’t in place. We know this is a long campaign and work that future generations will see the start of, but I’m hoping our office’s influence and lasting impact is evident. In a climate and nature emergency we have to do all we can, at a local and national level, to address pollution.

“A lot of stakeholders are getting involved, as well as local residents and visitors who want to see these issues addressed. Awareness raising has also been key and it is great that Forth Rivers Trust, Linlithgow Angling Club and HES have been doing work in schools to achieve that.”

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has given an update on the work she’s been doing behind the scenes to tackle the pollution issue.

Following the last public meeting, Fiona took up the issue of the potential impact of the M9 on the water quality and monitoring of Linlithgow Loch by the Scottish Government of nitrates and phosphorus.

Fiona said: “In my role as local MSP, I wrote to Transport Scotland in relation to potential chloride run-off from the M9 that could be having a negative impact on the health of the loch.

“I was pleased to receive a response advising that BEAR Scotland will be commencing investigations to determine if the M9’s road drainage discharges into Linlithgow Loch.

“If this investigation concludes that the M9 run-off is in any way contributing to elevated levels of chloride in the loch, appropriate mitigation measures will be taken.”

Fiona has also written to the Scottish Government in relation to the matter.

She added: “I’ve received a response from the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy to advise that the use of nitrates and phosphates are regulated by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and with Nitrate Vulnerable Zone areas by the Scottish Government Rural Payments and Inspection Division.

“I was also advised that SEPA are currently undertaking improvement actions, including the sampling of loch feeder burns, responding to pollution reports from the public and writing to households to advise of the impact septic tanks could have on the loch if not regularly maintained.”

In addition, Fiona has also written to Historic Environment Scotland about the issue and is expecting to meet with them in the near future to discuss the loch in more detail.