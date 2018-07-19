The secret life of butterflies revealed at Grangemouth’s Jupiter Centre

Things are literally buzzing at Grangemouth’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre this summer as nature comes out to play.

Youngsters and their families can take advantage of the summer holidays and get themselves along to the amazing natural oasis in an area of industry near Wood Street to enjoy a packed schedule of events.

First up is the butterflies are brilliant afternoon on Saturday, which runs from 2pm to 4pm and gives visitors a chance to see some of these winged wonders up close, help the Jupiter Ranger’s count them and learn some interesting facts like butterflies can actually taste with their feet.

Then next week, on Wednesday, July 25, people can see the world in miniature between 2pm and 4pm, exploring the mysterious metropolis of insects beneath our feet and discover what it means to be a mini-beast in Jupiter’s green and pleasant land.

The fun continues next month with Jupiter’s great wildflower hunt on Wednesday, August 8, between 2pm and 4pm as visitors take a walk around the reserve to see what’s blooming going on with the centre’s plant life.

This will be followed on Saturday, August 25 with an exciting day of dragons and damsels between 2pm and 4pm. Knights will not be required on this occasion though, because these particular dragons and damsels are dragonflies and damselflies which call Jupiter home.

Visit https://scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk/events/ to book tickets any of these events.