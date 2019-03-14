Study reveals Falkirk district’s performance in vehicle pollution battle

Falkirk district may be on the road to tackling the problem of vehicle pollution but new research shows the area still has some distance to go.

Figures from the Department of Transport have revealed the region is among the lower half of Scottish local authorities when it comes to the number of drivers choosing to use ‘green’ vehicles.

A push to encourage motorists to switch to ultra-low emission models (ULEVs) resulted in the UK Government devising a Road to Zero Strategy which has set a target of 50 to 70 per cent of new car sales, and 40 per cent of new vans, being ULEVs by 2030.

ULEVs are defined by the Department of Transport as vehicles with fully electric power and cars and vans which produce tail-pipe emissions below 75g/km of carbon dioxide (CO2).

However, a study by GoCompare has found just 18 vehicles per 10,000 in Falkirk district fit that description, ranking the region 26th out of the country’s 32 local authority areas.

Renfrewshire has the highest number of ULEVs of every 10,000 vehicles (138), while Edinburgh City is fifth with 44. Glasgow City’s 24 ULEVs place it 21st in the list.

In terms of the highest total number of ULEVs in Scotland, Falkirk district comes 19th with 167, some way behind first-placed Renfrewshire’s 1857.

Falkirk district is, however, seeing an increase in the number of green vehicles on its roads with its ULEV growth rate having more than tripled in the past three years.

Falkirk Council has vowed to play its part to try to address the issue of vehicle pollution.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “We are actively moving to the lowest emitting vehicles for our fleet through our vehicle replacement programme and by also pursuing grant funding through the Scottish Government Switched on Fleets programme.

“We currently operate 29 electric vehicles and are awaiting delivery of a further ten which will equate to approximately 12 per cent of our fleet being electric.”