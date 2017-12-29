Stay at home warning for Falkirk district

The public is being warned to stay indoors and only journey out if really necessary.

Following the snow showers this morning and further warnings of ice and strong winds, Forth Valley Police issued the advice for people to remain in their homes.

On social media they posted: “There is currently a heavy snow fall in Clacks and across Forth Valley which is making driving conditions difficult at present. Please drive carefully, take your time and reach your destination safely.

“Unless your journey is neccesary, we would recommend that you stay indoors.”

Falkirk Council’s roads department also took to social media to give details of gritting routes.

They posted: “Gritters are continuing to treat P1 routes. Braes area will have an additional gritter from a low lying area deployed to assist with snow conditions. P2 routes were treated earlier.”

For more information on priorities and routes visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/roads.