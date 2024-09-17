Slurry up: Plans for 'slurry lagoon' and 'slurry tank' lodged with Falkirk Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An applicant hopes the local authority will hurry his slurry facilities through the planning process.

William Waugh lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, September 10 to install a slurry lagoon on land at North Bankhead, Falkirk.

Mr Waugh then submitted another application on Thursday, September 12, for an above ground slurry tank at Summerhouse, Falkirk.

Decisions on both applications are expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the deadline date of November 11.