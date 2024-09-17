Slurry up: Plans for 'slurry lagoon' and 'slurry tank' lodged with Falkirk Council

By James Trimble
Published 17th Sep 2024, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An applicant hopes the local authority will hurry his slurry facilities through the planning process.

William Waugh lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, September 10 to install a slurry lagoon on land at North Bankhead, Falkirk.

Mr Waugh then submitted another application on Thursday, September 12, for an above ground slurry tank at Summerhouse, Falkirk.

Decisions on both applications are expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the deadline date of November 11.

Related topics:Falkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice