Sinkhole drama: Warning to dog walkers as path collapses in Falkirk area village

By James Trimble
Published 20th Feb 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Falkirk Council has issued a warning to avoid a rural pathway after a section of it collapsed into a deep sinkhole.

The area around the sinkhole, located on a path close to the River Carron, in Carron Glen Wildlife Reserve near Chestnut Crescent in Denny, was cordoned off on Wednesday and fences will be put up around it until repairs can be made.

As an alternative route, access to Carron Glen is still open from Barnego Road and from Fankerton.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice