Sinkhole drama: Warning to dog walkers as path collapses in Falkirk area village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Falkirk Council has issued a warning to avoid a rural pathway after a section of it collapsed into a deep sinkhole.

The area around the sinkhole, located on a path close to the River Carron, in Carron Glen Wildlife Reserve near Chestnut Crescent in Denny, was cordoned off on Wednesday and fences will be put up around it until repairs can be made.