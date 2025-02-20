Sinkhole drama: Warning to dog walkers as path collapses in Falkirk area village
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Falkirk Council has issued a warning to avoid a rural pathway after a section of it collapsed into a deep sinkhole.
The area around the sinkhole, located on a path close to the River Carron, in Carron Glen Wildlife Reserve near Chestnut Crescent in Denny, was cordoned off on Wednesday and fences will be put up around it until repairs can be made.
As an alternative route, access to Carron Glen is still open from Barnego Road and from Fankerton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.