Short circuit: Firm pulls the plug on Falkirk EV charging bay plans
Plans to create an EV charging point facility in Falkirk have shorted out for now.
Swarco Smart Charging Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 29 to install “ultra rapid” electric vehicle charging bays and associated works on land to the west of Unit A, Etna Road, Abbots Road, Falkirk.
However, the applicant withdrew the plans on Wednesday, June 12.
On its website Swarco states: “We improve quality of life by making the travel experience safer, quicker, more convenient and environmentally sound.”
