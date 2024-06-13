Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to create an EV charging point facility in Falkirk have shorted out for now.

Swarco Smart Charging Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 29 to install “ultra rapid” electric vehicle charging bays and associated works on land to the west of Unit A, Etna Road, Abbots Road, Falkirk.

However, the applicant withdrew the plans on Wednesday, June 12.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...