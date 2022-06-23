Scottish Water: Here's why work is being carried out across Falkirk district

Scottish Water has contacted residents to say for up to five weeks they will be cleaning the public water pipes in these areas to remove any grit or sediment that has built up over time.

This is carried out by opening the hydrants on the network, running water through them and then flushing the pipes clean.

The utility says the work will ensure “great tasting, clear, fresh drinking water”.

Some customers are noticing a difference to the water coming out of their taps during the ongoing work by Scottish Water

Staff are carrying out this work overnight between 10pm and 6am with Scottish Water saying this is to “minimise disruption”.

In a letter sent to householders, they state: “You are unlikely to notice any change to your water during this work but some customers may experience a short-term drop in pressure or slightly discoloured water.

"This is normal and will resolve itself quickly.”

They say that if it occurs residents should turn on the cold water tap in their kitchen and let the water flow slowly until it runs clear.

The added: “We do recommend no appliances, such as washing machines and dishwashers, are used during the night on the planned times of our sampling.

"We would like to again reassure you that Scottish Water will continue to provide your water and wastewater services during this challenging period. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we complete this essential work.”