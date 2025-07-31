Scottish Lib Dems concerned over sewage dumping sites in Falkirk area

Paul McGarry is the Scottish Lib Dem's candidate for Central Scotland in next year's Scottish Elections (Picture: Submitted)

The Scottish Liberal Democrat party has voiced concerns over five sites in Falkirk which Scottish Water has deemed at risk of dumping sewage into rivers and waterways in dry weather.

Sewage dumping typically occurs when the sewage system is overburdened, often as a result of excessive rainfall. Sewage dumping on dry days is considered to be more damaging to the environment because discharges will not be diluted by rainfall.

In its recent report into sewage dumping in Scotland, Environmental Standards Scotland (ESS) indicate Scottish Water and SEPA have identified 12 sites across the country as being at risk of dumping sewage in dry weather.

These sites include the waste water pumping station and combined sewage overflows in Grangepans and Corbiehall, in Bo'ness and the facility in Glensburgh, in Grangemouth.

The combined sewage overflows on the north and south side of the M9 near Polmont are also said to be at risk.

Scottish Liberal Democrat list candidate for Central Scotland and Lothians West, Paul McGarry said: "I am very concerned to see within our region there are five sites

at risk of dumping sewage in dry weather. Residents will be disgusted that these spills are happening in our area.

"Dry spilling is especially dangerous to the environment because sewage discharges will not have been diluted by rainwater. That's bad news for people, pets and wildlife.

"To turn the tide on this scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would end the excuses, get tough on sewage dumping and protect our rivers, lochs and beaches long into the future.”

