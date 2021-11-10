Scottish Land Commission hosting online meeting for Falkirk area residents focused on land reform

The Scottish Land Commission (SLC) is hosting a free online meeting on Wednesday, November 17 (7pm) which will cover the Forth Valley area.

Andrew Thin, SLC chairman, said: “Land is at the heart of Scotland’s identity, economy and communities, so it matters that it is owned and used in a fair and productive way.

“We are keen to meet with people across the country to discuss the work we are doing to deliver change so that the ownership and use of land realises Scotland’s potential.

The Scottish Land Commission is hosting an online meeting for Falkirk area residents that will explain how land form can create a successful Scotland.

“We are covering a variety of topics in our meetings: modernising land ownership, transforming vacant and derelict land, housing, putting into practice land rights and responsibilities, the work of the Tenant Farming Commissioner and using the tax system to help achieve long-term outcomes for land reform.

“Although we are unable to host events in-person at present due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, we are keen to continue speaking with as many people as possible and using online meetings to make that happen.

“This is one of a number of online meetings that we have scheduled for the coming year, covering areas across the country from the Highlands to Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen to Fife, and we hope to meet virtually with as many people as possible.

“I would encourage everyone, from the comfort of their own home, to make the most of the opportunity to meet with us and discuss how we can make more of Scotland’s land for Scotland’s people.”

Book a place at landcommission.gov.scot/falkirk.

