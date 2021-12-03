Petrochemical giant Ineos, which operates oil, chemical and power plants at Grangemouth, currently emits around three million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

The multinational has announced it will use special software that can assess operational data across complex industrial facilities and calculate efficiencies at its Kinneil oil and gas terminal.

Bosses believe the innovative technology could help reduce emissions by up to 10 per cent when fully integrated - with potential for further cuts in the future.

The innovative emissions.AI software will assess real-time operations across the Kinneil plant and pinpoint opportunities to cut fuel and power consumption and optimise processes

The move comes shortly after the company set out a commitment to reduce emissions from its operations in Grangemouth by more than 60 per cent by 2030 and reach neutral levels by 2045, in line with the Scottish national target.

The UK net zero target is five years later, in 2050.

Ineos says it has already made progress on cleaning up its Grangemouth operations, having cut emissions by 37 per cent since acquiring the site in 2005.

It will now work with data analytics experts at Opex Group to install its cutting-edge emissions.AI software.

The tool will use information received from hundreds of data points across the Kinneil terminal and identify the lowest achievable emissions.

It will continuously monitor energy use and pinpoint opportunities to minimise fuel and power consumption and optimise operations.

Andrew Gardner, chief executive at Ineos FPS (Forties Pipeline System), said: “The installation of the emissions.AI software takes energy management to a new level that will lead to significant carbon dioxide savings.

“We are committed to delivering our roadmap to net zero and see technology as a key enabler to achieving our decarbonisation goals.

“Across our organisation we are embedding a culture of carbon awareness, including as part of daily operations.

“AI will assist our teams in unlocking immediate operational emissions savings by making emissions data instantly available to them.”

Chris Ayres, chief customer officer at Opex, said, “We are delighted to support Ineos in their drive to reduce carbon emissions.

“Turning existing operational data into actionable emissions intelligence will give Ineos FPS teams access to the information they need to drive faster and better-informed operational decisions and get after day-to-day emissions savings opportunities.

“Data holds the key to empowering operations teams to contribute to decarbonisation targets.

“To gain a much deeper understanding of the emissions profile of their assets and identify the actions they can take to make a difference, today.”

The Ineos Forties Pipeline System, which transports and processes oil and gas, is the largest pipeline in the UK North Sea.

It brought more than 30 per cent of the UK’s total oil production from the UK Continental Shelf to the mainland in 2020.

The system primarily comprises a 169km-long offshore pipeline from the Forties Charlie platform via the unmanned Forties Unity to an onshore terminal at Cruden Bay.

From there an onshore pipeline transports the liquids 209km south to Kinneil, where crude oil is processed and stabilised before being sent on to the Grangemouth refinery or for export.

