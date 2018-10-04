Scale of Queensferry Crossing problems confirmed

Repair works on the Queensferry Crossing will continue until autumn 2019 - two years after the bridge was officially opened.

Snagging works were due to be completed by September this year - but Transport Scotland Michelle Rennie has now provided MSPs with a new timetable showing that some repairs have a target for this new date.

Areas needing attended to include drainage, wind barrrier, road lighting and mechanical work on the roaddeck.

Work on the three towers must wait until Spring to avoid bad weather

Transport secretary Micahel Matheson said he was “disappointed” by the news.

The delay is being put down to a resources problem -amidst claims that contractors have struggled to get hold of the materials needed to finish the job.

However, Edinburgh Western MP Alex Cole-Hamilton said that this was just not good enough.

The Liberal Democrat said: “I am proud of the crossing which connects my constituency to Fife, but when we first uncovered how far it was from being completed, we were accused of talking Scotland down.

“ Now we learn it is going to take an additional 12 months.

“That means the finishing touches will not be in place until almost two years after the bridge was first opened.

“Residents and road users will be fearful that this will mean closures and delays further down the road,” added Mr Cole-Hamilton.