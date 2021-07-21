Rubbish Paddlers seeking volunteers for Falkirk area canal towpath litter pick

Charlotte Megret and Neil Smith, the ‘Rubbish Paddlers’, have been touring Scotland’s waterways cleaning up litter and removing discarded items.

The pair are looking for volunteers to join them this Saturday (10am-12pm) on the canal between The Falkirk Wheel and Bonnybridge.

Equipment will be provided by Falkirk Council.

A litter pick will be held this weekend along the canal between The Falkirk Wheel and Bonnybridge. Picture: Scott Louden.

Charlotte and Neil use paddle boards to gather litter on the water and aim to recycle or upcycle material they find.

They are currently travelling from north west Scotland to the Scottish Borders using mainly paddle boards.

Neil said: “The Central Belt part of the journey will provide its own challenges as it is very different to the waterways we have previously experienced.

“The tunnels and canals will be fun to explore and hopefully we can collect as much rubbish as we can.”

To take part, meet outside The Falkirk Wheel visitor centre at 10am on Saturday. If possible, email [email protected] in advance.

