Residents urged to attend sessions to view final plans for Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme

Five open events will take place across the flood scheme area in the coming weeks, along with two online events.

A GFPS spokesperson said: “There will also be a new virtual exhibition displaying the scheme information to accompany events. The GFPS will formally start scheme notification in Spring 2024 after Falkirk Council’s Executive Committee approve this move.”

The scheme aims to protect more than 6025 people, 2760 residential properties, 1200 commercial properties and 23 kilometres of roads in the areas of Grangemouth, Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron, Carronshore and Stirling Road, Camelon together with the nationally significant Grangemouth industrial complex.

Falkirk Council stated the 27km scheme, which has an estimated cost of between £450 million and £672 million, is of vital importance to the national economy.

The open events will be taking place from 4pm to 8pm Monday, March 4 and from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, March 5 at Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, from 11am to 8pm on Wednesday, March 6 at Carronshore Bowling Club, Beaumont Drive, Carronshore, from noon to 7pm on Thursday March 7 at Camelon Social Club, Nailer Road, Camelon and from 11am to 7pm on Friday, March 8 at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth.

The two online sessions take place between 7pm 8.30pm on Thursday, February 29 and from 11am to 12.30pm on Monday, March 11.