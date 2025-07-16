Residents feel 'abandoned' after work on Bonnybridge road takes toll on pavements

A half million pound project to upgrade a village’s roads, pavements and paths has left locals feeling “abandoned” by Falkirk Council.

The undertaking was supposed to improve accessibility, modernise infrastructure and enhance the appearance of the area, but some residents say the work which has recently been carried out on the road through Bonnybridge Toll has left the area looking worse and, more importantly, less safe than before.

One disappointed resident said: “The pavements have also been dug up and partially resurfaced but they have then been left unfinished after over a week and left in a terrible state. To put it simply, they are dangerous.

“The Bonnybridge Toll has been left in a worse state than when the work began and the majority of people I’ve talked to said things were worse. Not only were the pavements left in a poor state, the work even caused damage to some of the local shops, with the fish and chip shop frontage badly affected.

The resurfacing works have concluded and left pavements in the area 'unfinished' and, many people believe, 'unsafe' (Picture: Submitted)

Another householder added: “The level of unhappiness among the locals of Bonnybridge is very high. We feel let down and disrespected by Falkirk Council.”

The council stated the work on the toll was just one part of the overall upgrade project and said weather conditions had contributed to the “poor finish” of the work on the pavements in the area.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The resurfacing is part of a wider £460,000 investment in Bonnybridge this summer and includes road and pavement upgrades, new kerbs, and safety improvements.

“Once work at Bonnybridge Toll is complete, focus will shift to Memorial Park, where upgrades will improve access and appearance, including new paths, landscaping, and resurfaced areas. There is also a pump track planned for later in the year.

“During recent footway works, heavy rain affected the quality of the surface laid. This section will be removed and resurfaced to ensure a better final finish.

“The area outside the dental practice is not adopted by the council, however, we have resurfaced the worst part and the remaining section has been assessed as safe.

“We’ve also spoken with the shop owner and agreed on repairs to minor damage caused during the works.”

