Residents can hear just what Ineos has in store for Grangemouth

A public meeting will be held in Grangemouth next week to let residents hear about fututre plans Falkirk Council and Ineos have for the town.

The meeting, organised and hosted by Grangemouth Community Council, will take place in Grangemouth High School on Tuesday, March 20 between 7pm and 9pm.

A community council spokesman said: “The Scottish Government, Falkirk Council and local industries have a vision for Grangemouth’s future and we would like to know what you think about it

“We have invited guests from Falkirk Council and Ineos to give more insight to what is proposed.”

Representatives of both Falkirk Council and Ineos will give presentations on the night.