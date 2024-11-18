Residents can hear all about firm's plans for new hydrogen plant for Grangemouth
At the next meeting of the community council, in Grangemouth Education Unit, in Abbots Road, on Thursday, November 21, RWE will be giving a presentation on the proposed development, which – all going well – is scheduled to become operational by 2029.
RWE, one of the UK’s leading electricity generators and renewable energy companies, announced earlier in the year it planned to develop a ground breaking green hydrogen project in Grangemouth.
RWE is looking to supply the first hydrogen produced to Ineos, assisting them to significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
Once developed, consented and operational, the initial capacity is anticipated to be up to 200MWe, potentially producing up to 3.6 tonnes of hydrogen per hour, with ambitions for potential expansion to 600Mwe at a later date.
Back in May, Sopna Sury, COO of Hydrogen RWE Generation, said: "This is a significant step towards RWE’s ambitions for the production of green hydrogen in Scotland.
“As one of the world’s leading energy companies, RWE has significant experience in onshore and offshore wind, developing green hydrogen production plants and operating large scale gas plants.
"This project at Grangemouth aligns with the Scottish Government’s vision for a ‘Just Transition’, putting Scotland at the forefront of the green revolution while protecting jobs and decarbonising Grangemouth.”
Colin Pritchard, sustainability director at Ineos Grangemouth, added: “This perfectly augments our project to develop a low-carbon hydrogen production unit at Grangemouth.”
