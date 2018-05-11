Recycling charges reduction for Falkirk district traders

Local small traders across the Falkirk area will benefit from a reduction in charges for recycling.

The price of recycling tipping permits have been reduced from £75 to £40 and allow small businesses that are run from home or from an owner’s vehicle to recycle larger quantities of certain materials. Vehicles can have a maximum gross weight of 3.5 tonnes.

Permits can be bought at Falkirk Council One Stop Shops and Advice Hubs and anyone using the service will have to produce a waste carrier’s license issued by SEPA.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for the Environment said: “The reduction in the cost of the recycling permit for small traders will encourage them to use the sites more often and increase the amount of material recycled.”