It has launched a national call to action for #SpringCleanScotland, a mass litter pick which kicks off on Friday, March 15 and runs until Sunday, April 28.

Last year more than 30,000 people across Scotland rolled up their sleeves and, equipped with litter pickers, bags and gloves, made a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods.

This year, Keep Scotland Beautiful is urging even more people to get involved.

Litter pickers are being asked to join forces from March 15 to April 28 to help tackle the country’s growing litter emergency.

Barry Fisher, KSB chief executive, said: “Our research confirms that 85 per cent of people in Scotland agree that they want to see more efforts to prevent litter in their area.

“It starts with us. No longer can we wait for someone else to pick up the litter we might walk past every day.

“We are inviting everyone to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or alone, or to join an event registered on our Clean Up Scotland map.

“Every action, however small, will help us reverse the litter emergency.”

Young Scots are also being challenged to take part in the Litter League.

With litter significantly impacting the cleanliness of 75 per cent of our streets and roads, #SpringCleanScotland 2024 aims to inspire action to reverse the trend.

This year, the event has four key themes – nature, communities, health and well-being and marine litter.

Young people across Scotland are also being encouraged to once again compete for clean up glory.

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Litter League is returning as part of the annual Spring Clean.

Last year’s inaugural league saw more than 100 youth-led competition events take place across 23 local authorities.

There are seven awards to be won as young people compete to be Litter League winners.

Barry added: “It is a perfect way to get young people of all ages involved in keeping Scotland beautiful and, with some huge bragging rights, we can’t wait to celebrate our 2024 league champions.”

For access to resources or to register a clean up event, visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/springclea n.