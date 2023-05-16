Play comes to Grangemouth to rally youngsters to challenge the climate crisis

Hazel Darwin-Clements will perform her play Maya and the Whale at Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, on Saturday May 20 at 1pm.

Fresh from touring to schools around Scotland, the performance in Grangemouth is intended to kick-start a conversation about what matters to local people and how they can challenge social and climate injustices.

Aimed at ages 10 and up, Maya and the Whale is the story of a young climate activist whose dad works in the oil industry. It’s a darkly comic tale about finding hope in

the face of huge challenges.

Hazel said: “This play is intended to spark discussions that bring communities together to have open, honest and hopeful conversations about how they might work

together to bring about the change they want to see.

"It's a relatable and relevant story full of humour and accompanied by beautiful live music. But I don't have all the answers, we need to work that bit out together.”

The event is organised by Climate Camp Scotland, a grassroots group that organises annual “climate camps” and aims to build bridges between workers, local communities and the climate movement.

The group is planning a week-long camp in Grangemouth from July 12 to July 17 with the aime of challenging the future business plans of petrochemical giant Ineos.

No tickets are necessary to attend Maya and the Whale.