Plans to be put in place to maintain and improve historic Falkirk park over next decade

An ambitious new 10-year draft management plan for Callendar Park will set out the future management, maintenance and improvement priorities for the Falkirk landmark.

The proposals for the popular park will be discussed at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday, August 22.

Members will be able to look at and discuss the Callendar Park Management Plan 2024-2034, which aims to contribute to a number of the council’s priorities of supporting stronger and healthier communities, promoting opportunities and educational attainment and reducing inequalities.

A popular destination for visitors, Callendar Park currently boasts a wide range of recreational facilities and walking routes.

Members of Falkirk Council's executive committee will be discussing the proposed 10-year plan for Callendar Park(Picture: Submitted)

Michael McGuinness, the council’s head of growth, planning, sport and culture, said: “The draft 10-year plan identifies the significant steps towards a sustainable future for Callendar Park, benefiting both our community and visitors alike.

"By focusing on key areas such as infrastructure improvements and community engagement, we aim to enhance the park's value and accessibility, ensuring it remains a vibrant and attractive destination for years to come.”

According to the council the plan presents a clear vision and objectives for the park's management and enhancement over the next 10 years. It includes an action plan that prioritises key actions for Falkirk Council officers and stakeholders to evaluate on an annual basis, providing a framework for the park's development through partnerships.

The draft plan outlines six key management aims and outcomes to be achieved over the next decade – enhance the sense of arrival in the park, enhance the sense of place within the park, improve the park infrastructure, enhance the park's value to nature and climate change priorities, increase visits and activity provision and increase community engagement.

The plan’s emphasis is to ensure the park is fit for purpose by safeguarding key assets, such as the B- listed stable block, improving activity provisions, and repurposing the old Par 3 golf course and pedalo pier area at the west end of the loch.

Consultation with stakeholders and local communities took place from December 2023 to January 2024 and the draft plan reflects feedback from the 415 responses, with 75 per cent of participants agreeing the proposed vision was appropriate for guiding the park's future development.