Plans lodged with Falkirk Council for new waste recycling facility
Fife-based Purvis Group is looking for permission to use the site at Headswood Mill, Denny for waste recycling purposes and has lodged an application with council planners on Tuesday, March 7.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:12am
The proposal is listed to be taken by officers acting under delegated powers.
Originally a plant hire company founded in 1980, the Purvis Group's management team has grown and diversified the business into a “unique one-stop shop” for all construction, recycling and haulage needs serving Fife and central Scotland.