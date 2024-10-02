Petrochemical giant warns Grangemouth residents it will flaring and venting some steam this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ineos has taken to social media to warn residents it will be carrying out work at its Grangemouth site which will result in steam being released periodically this week.

In a statement, Ineos warned: “The Grangemouth site will be preparing the recommissioning of a number of plants following a period of planned routine maintenance. We are therefore advise our local community that short spells of steam venting and controlled elevated flaring will take place intermittently whilst we are completing the work.”