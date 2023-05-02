Petrochemical giant Ineos snubs Scottish Government net zero committee refusing to 'go on the record'

Claire Baker MSP, Convener of the Scottish Parliament Economy and Fair Work Committee, wrote to Ineos expressing the committee’s “disappointment and surprise”

over the firm being unwilling to engage formally with the inquiry into a Just Transition for Grangemouth by appearing before the committee in a public session.

Back in March, members of the same committee was give the chance to see for themselves the workings of Ineos – one of Scotland’s biggest carbon emitters – when

Members of the Scottish Parliament's economy and fair work committee got a bird's eye view of the Ineos site during their visit back in March

it was taken on a tour of the Grangemouth facility.

Ineos reportedly informed the committee evidence from previous witnesses would be sufficient for the committee’s purposes, and that similar information was provided to the cabinet secretary during her visit in March.

In her letter, the convener stated: “The Committee discussed your letter this week and agreed I should write expressing our disappointment and surprise that Ineos is

unwilling to engage formally, on the record, with our inquiry.

"Last month’s visit was informative and provided a better understanding of the work of Ineos, the scale of its operations in Grangemouth and its engagement with the local community.

“However, the committee was keen to hear from Ineos, on the record, to highlight the ongoing work the company has undertaken around the transition, especially in

relation to employee relations. It is regrettable that Ineos turned down the committee’s invitation.

"The committee does believe this is a missed opportunity for Ineos. I anticipate the committee’s report will acknowledge an informal visit took place, but Ineos

declined the committee’s invitation to provide formal evidence.”

Following her visit to Ineos in March the convener stated: “It was a very worthwhile visit for us. We received a tour of the site – viewing it from a tower and being driven around it. We had a meeting with management regarding their plans for the future to meet the zero emissions target.

"It allowed us to gain a first-hand insight into the work being done to transition the site to a Net Zero future. It was a positive visit and it will help inform the inquiry. We

heard from unions a couple of weeks earlier and they were quite positive about the future of the site.”

Ineos has still to respond to The Falkirk Herald with a comment on the situation.

There is currently a target for Scotland to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.

In light of this, the committee has been exploring what planning and engagement has started for the transition to net zero, the economic and employment benefits of a

net zero transition and how can we ensure whatever is gleaned from the Grangemouth transition is used to help support the wider transition across Scottish industry.

A committee spokesperson said: “Industry is the second highest carbon emitting sector in Scotland after transport and the Scottish Government aims to reduce

emissions by around a third by 2030 so we want to look at how we can support, incentivise and de-risk this transition in a way that benefits both companies and

individuals.”