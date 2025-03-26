People of all ages muck in together to clean up Grangemouth for charity event

Over 20 people teamed up to scoop up nearly 100 bags of litter from the streets and parks of Grangemouth for Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Spring Clean Scotland event.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful joined Let's Get Grangemouth Clean gLitter Team for a litter pick as part of this year’s campaign, which runs from 21 until April 21.

The Grangemouth Rotary Club, a Falkirk Council representative and the Grangemouth Sea Cadets also took part in the pick on Sunday, March 23.

Among the bags of litter collected by the 24 people were a range of items including a wheel, 576 glass bottles – which were recycled – and more.

The litter pick team filled almost 100 rubbish bags (Picture: Submitted)

A table and pots were recovered which will be used in a gardening project by the gLitter Team.

Heather McLaughlin, campaigns and social innovation manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Every single litter pick, no matter how many people are involved or bags are collected, is another crucial step on our journey to a litter free Scotland.

“We’ve had so much support for Spring Clean from people all over Scotland, and it’s great to see the Grangemouth community join our mission to keep Scotland beautiful.

“Nine in ten people across Scotland agree litter is a problem, and just days into this year’s Spring Clean it’s fantastic to see so many people taking action.

“We can solve the litter emergency if everyone takes small, simple actions, and I’d like to thank everyone involved in this litter pick for their fantastic efforts.”

The gLitter Team's Phyllis McCaskill added: “All in all our Spring Clean 2025 was a marvellous community event. Different Grangemouth groups working together and supporting each other for the good of our town, making it a lovely place to live and showing others what can be done with a little organisation and a lot of enthusiasm. We all had a great time.”

Spring Clean, which has been running since last week, has people from all over Scotland are being encouraged to get involved, build community links and make a positive impact on the streets, parks, rivers and beaches we all care about.

