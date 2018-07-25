People in Falkirk are ‘lazy’ and fly-tipping their rubbish

Laziness could be a key factor causing fly-tipping according to residents who have taken part in a survey to address the problem.

Since June around 200 residents have taken part ini a study organised by Falkirk Council to determine the cause of fly tipping in the area.

Currently, 59 per cent believe laziness causes fly-tipping but only 33 per cent of residents think fly-tipping is a problem, while 33 per cent think it is getting worse in their area.

Ross Fenwick, the council’s waste manager, said: “Fly-tipping is dangerous and anti-social behaviour.

“It is a criminal act and we will take action against anyone we can prove is guilty of carrying this out.

“It is a very small number of individuals involved in fly-tipping however the impact can be very detrimental to the area affected.

“No one wants to see fly-tipping – it is a criminal act and can present real dangers to those nearby if not handled correctly – we have had examples of asbestos sheets being dumped as well as gas cylinders and other flammable materials.”

Survey results so far show 96 per cent of respondents know where their local recycling centre is and 89 per cent are aware they are entitled to one free bulky uplift a year.

Mr Fenwick added: “The survey will really help us understand what the priorities for the public are and how we can better tackle this problem.

“The council has finite resources and these could be used elsewhere if we did not have to respond to incidents of fly-tipping. We can respond to fly-tipping on public land however it is the land owner’s responsibility to act if it takes place on their land.

“Typical examples of fly-tipping include garden waste and DIY material

“Fines can be issued to those who are guilty – up to £40,000.

“Falkirk Council has a brown bin service for garden waste as well as a free single bulky uplift service for every household.”

To report fly-tipping visit www.falkirk.gov.uk – where the consultation can be found – or phone 01324 506070.

The online consultation finishes on Wednesday, August 1.